Gachagua Sends Warning To Leaders Interfering With Fight Against Alcohol

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned leaders against interfering with the fight against illicit alcohol and substance abuse.

Speaking on Wednesday during the burial of Bishop Allan Kiuna in Kiambu, Gachagua said that the fight against illicit brews and drug abuse will continue uninterrupted.

“The challenge of illicit alcohol and drugs is real and many people want to run away from reality. When we came to office with President Ruto we found a big challenge on illicit brews and drugs in entire country and more specifically in the Central Kenya region. We took it head on and we have made serious strides. The fight must continue uninterrupted to save our county,” he said.

He added: “I have put leaders on notice, anyone trying to interfere will be called out by names so that they can be shamed. We cannot allow the reintroduction of poison disguised as alcohol to kill our children.”

Gachagua called on the Church and religious organizations to join the Government in saving the youth affected by the vices and rehabilitating those addicted.

At the same time, Gachagua asked Kenyans and the Church to pray for President Ruto as he reconstitutes the Cabinet so that “he can pick a right team of competent individuals, humble and incorruptible people who are ready to serve the Nation”.

“We support President Ruto for his courageous and pragmatic decision to dissolve the Cabinet and come up with a new team that is focused and competent to help him in the management of the affairs of the Nation. I ask the Church and all Christians to pray for our President to pick the right people.

“God has given him a chance to come up with a good team of Kenyans who are patriotic, not corrupt, not arrogant and who are serious on service delivery. Our President needs your prayers.”