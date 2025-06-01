Connect with us

Gachagua Slams Mt Kenya MPs Over Being Used By President Ruto

Rigathi Gachagua

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed Mt Kenya members of parliament over blindly following President William Ruto.

Speaking on Sunday, Gachagua termed the MPs’ loyalty to President Ruto an embarrassment to the Mt Kenya region.

He also alleged that the MPs are receiving money from the government to fund youth-led disruptions in a move to undermine his influence in the region.

“It is unfortunate that leaders from our region are being used so blatantly. They are paying our youths to cause chaos while youths from other regions, including the President’s backyard, are being offered government jobs in the military, police, and agencies like KRA. Why can’t our leaders see what is happening? How foolish can they be?” Gachagua posed.

At the same time, the former DP asked President Ruto to issue an apology to the families of victims who perished in the 2008 Kiambaa Church tragedy and offer a compensation plan.

Gachagua also called out Ruto for issuing a casual apology to the youths over the 2024 anti-government protests.

“How can a President offer such a casual apology for such serious crimes like the killing of Gen Z protestors?” Gachagua asked.

On May 28, during the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park, the President tendered an apology to the Kenyan youth.

“To our children, if there is any misstep, we apologise. We want to build a relationship that will make our country great,” said Ruto.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Calls for Compensation Of Victims of Anti-gov’t Protests

