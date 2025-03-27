Gachagua Speaks On Forming His Political Party, Reveals Where The Chairperson Will Come From

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday, March 27 said he will unveil his new party in May.

Speaking in Kiserain town, Gachagua revealed that the national chairperson of his party will come from Kajiado.

The former DP said the party will field all candidates in the 2027 general elections from MCAs to the Presidency.

“We are building our political party. Our party will be announced in May, and I wasn’t to say that our national chairperson will come from Kajiado County. We shall field a candidate for the President, Governor, MP, Women Rep, even for MCA,” said Gachagua.

At the same time, Gachagua called out President William Ruto, accusing him of having posed as a humble servant of the people leading up to the 2022 elections, only to show his true colours once in power.

The former DP even apologised for supporting Ruto’s presidential bid in the 2022 General Election, stating that he was also duped.

“That man lied to us. He told us he would put money in our pockets, but he turned around and took away even the little he had given. Every community will come here to Kajiado, and I ask that you live in peace and do business together, and that our elders lead with harmony.

“I came here and begged you to help elect William Ruto, and I want to sincerely apologise, people of Kiserian; we elected him, and he betrayed us and turned out to be a liar, Kasongo must go!” Gachagua added.

Also Read: Raila Slams Gachagua Over Criticizing Ruto Gov’t