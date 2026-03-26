Gachagua Spearheads Tuko Kadi Initiative in Nyeri

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on Thursday, March 26, spearheaded the Tuko Kadi Initiative at the IEBC offices in Karatina, Nyeri, to mobilize young people to register en masse as voters.

Accompanied by hundreds of youth, Gachagua, dressed in youthful attire and chauffeuring a convertible Mercedes-Benz, has led the young crowd to the IEBC offices.

The former DP encouraged the youth to register in large numbers, emphasizing the importance of their participation to make a strong statement in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking after verifying his details, alongside his spouse, Dorcas Rigathi, and his sons, Keith and Kevin, the former Deputy President has expressed his confidence in the youth.

He has stated that he believes and trusts young people because they are incorruptible, and he is optimistic that they will bring pride to the country.

“I am very happy to be associated with this movement, and I have absolute faith in our young people. I love them, I trust them, and I know that they will do this country proud,” said Gachagua.

“They are incorruptible; they cannot be bribed with beans and rice or handouts. They will make the right decision, which is good for the benefit of this country.”

Gachagua also commended the young generation for initiating the Niko Kadi Initiative, noting that it will significantly contribute to increasing voter registration and ensuring broad participation in the electoral process.

“This vote will enable them to take action on what they wanted in June 2024 when we had the Gen Z protests. They wanted transparency, accountability, good governance, education, good health, and a country governed by the rule of law,” He added.

The Tuko Kadi campaign started in mid-February 2026 as a grassroots initiative by young activists to get many young Kenyans to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.