Gachagua To Broker Truce Between Sakaja, Nairobi Leaders

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has undertaken to broker a truce between Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and the county’s leaders for faster implementation of development projects across the city.

Speaking on Wednesday evening when he condoled with Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and his family for the loss of his brother David Gakuya, Gachagua said Sakaja approached him asking him to intervene to avert an escalation of misunderstanding between him and elected leaders in the city.

Gachagua said he is ready to have a sitting with the leaders to solve disagreements for the betterment of lives of Nairobi residents, who overwhelmingly voted for the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I had a conversation with the Governor and he agreed that there was a need to bring together all the leaders in Nairobi. I am going to convene the meeting with the MCAs, MPs, and the Governor. I will chair the meeting,” the DP said.

The Deputy President also commended Governor Sakaja for accepting responsibility and called for talks to resolve any stalemate with the leaders.

“The way to solve an issue is first to accept responsibility. I am happy that the Governor is positive on this. So, very soon, I am going to call the meeting so that we can iron out the differences,” he stated.

Members of Parliament led by Embakasi North MP James Gakuya pleaded with the DP to intervene and ensure a better working relationship with the county government.

“We also want to feel a part of the leadership of the city. Kenya Kwanza MCAs are saying they have been neglected. We want you to intervene and give a solution to this stalemate. You are the only person who can call all of us together and guide us on how we will work together,” Mr Gakuya said.

On development matters in the city, Gachagua said the National Government will implement hundreds of projects to better the lives of city residents.

“In the last year, the President has been working day and night to ensure that the economy of the country stabilizes. We are now good to go, I will plan a schedule that every two weeks, I have a day to go around Nairobi County opening development projects and connecting with the people who overwhelmingly voted for us,” he said.