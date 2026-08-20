Gachagua to Fly to US Next Week

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced that he will jet out of the country to the United States of America next week.

Speaking on Thursday, 5, Gachagua said he will leave for the US on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, after concluding his month-long consultations at his Wamunyoro residence.

“On Monday, I will have the last meeting here, then on Wednesday, I will be in Kikuyu. On that evening, God willing, I will leave for the USA. Pray for my travel,” Gachagua announced.

The DCP party leader said he intends to use the trip to advance his political strategy and strengthen efforts to build an opposition movement capable of defeating President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

“I will close down this place and fold the tents before I go to America. Even in America, I am going to work; I am not going for a holiday. I want you to pray for my journey. Will you?” Gachagua said.

According to the itinerary, the former DP will begin his US tour in Oregon before proceeding to Spokane, Washington.

Gachagua will then travel to Kansas and Dallas and conclude the tour in Boston, where he is expected to meet members of the Kenyan diaspora.

This will be the second time Gachagua will be flying to the US since he was removed from office in October 2024.

The former DP in July 2025 visited the US and held a series of engagements with Kenyans living in the US. He visited Dallas, California, Seattle, Boston, and Baltimore.

Gachagua, however, cut his US tour and returned to Kenya to lead campaigns for the November 27, by-elections.