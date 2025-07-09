Gachagua To Travel To US For 2 Months

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced he is embarking on a 2-month visit to the United States.

Adressing the media on Wednesday, July 9, Gachagua said he will engage Kenyans living in the diaspora and the international community on the state of the nation.

“Tonight, I shall be travelling to the US to talk to Kenyans in the diaspora and the international community about the state of the nation,” said Gachagua.

“I would have wanted to stay in the country at this very difficult time when our people are under siege, but I have engagements that I’m not able to postpone.

The former DP also alleged a plan by President William Ruto’s allies to block him from leaving the country.

Gachagua claimed that his associates had received phone calls earlier in the day warning him against leaving the country.

“I have been threatened by people close to William Ruto who called some of my people today. They said they would stop me from leaving the country,” Gachagua stated.

“If you want to come and arrest me at the airport, as you were threatening us, you can go ahead. You cannot sell fear to us. Even if you sold us fear, we cannot buy it. If I’m stopped from going, I am still okay. I will be here because this is my country.”

This marks Gachagua’s first foreign trip since he was impeachment in October 2024.

During his visit, Gachagua will visit Dallas, California, Seattle, Boston, and Baltimore.

He will also hold several town hall meetings and attend social gatherings to promote his agenda for the diaspora community.

Gachagua is also expected to interact with selected American businesspeople and investors as part of a broader campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Also Read: Gachagua Blames Ruto Gov’t Over Violence During June 25 Protests