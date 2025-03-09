Gachagua Urges President To Stop the Purge Of His Allies In Parliament

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked President William Ruto to stop the purge of his allies saying that most of the leaders removed from these committee positions were on the front line of his election as president.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at ACK Holy Trinity Kitengela Church in Kajiado County, the former DP said that it was unfair for the president to remove those who stood with him during the last elections adding that he is even surprised that some of those who are supporting the presidents move are from the Mount Kenya region.

Gachagua also criticised the government for the abductions citing that Kitengela was highly affected after 3 young men were found dead after they were abducted by unknown people.

“Youths are abducted and killed by officers. The government you lead is killing children who are just agitating for their rights. I had a big problem with Ruto over abductions and extra-judicial killings,” he stated.

He has assured the Kenya Kwanza administration that the people of Kenya will not forgive the government for killing the young people.

Gachagua also lashed out at President Ruto for what he alleged that he has sold out the Bomas of Kenya to a Turkish National adding that selling out of the critical infrastructure will be a threat to the flight path of Wilson airport.

The former DP asked his followers to remain calm as he organizes his party which will be launched soon with the sole purpose of taking the government out of power.

“I know people think that two years is a long time; don’t worry, two years may look long but time moves very fast. Do not worry, the time is coming,” Gachagua stated.