Gachagua Vows To Make Ruto One Term President

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to work around the clock to ensure that President William Ruto serves for only one term.

Speaking on Monday during the unveiling of the new DAP Party headquarters in Karen, Nairobi, Gachagua said he will work with other like-minded leaders ahead of the 2027 general election.

“We are part of this team and will walk this journey together to liberate this country. We will make whatever sacrifices necessary to make sure William Ruto is a one-term president,” Gachagua remarked.

The former DP accused President Ruto of being dictatorial and called on Kenyans to stand up against the Kenya Kwanza government.

At the same time, Gachagua claimed that senior officials at State House are doing business in the Affordable Housing Programme.

According to the former DP, close allies of President Ruto were the ones supplying construction materials for the projects.

He also alleged that contractors were being forced to buy building materials from certain companies with links to state officials.

“If you look at the Affordable Housing Programme, it is the worst fraud against the people of Kenya and it is good that I tell the country. It has nothing to do with housing. It is business. If you want to build a house, you must go and sign a contract with companies that will sell the cement, steel, and iron sheets and people behind those companies are at State House,” Gachagua claimed.

Further, he said that the affordable housing programme would be disbanded should a new government take over in 2027.

“This housing levy is to ensure that the projects are going on so that they can be able to sell the items. Once a new government is sworn in, that housing levy will have to be abolished,” he added.

