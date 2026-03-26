Gachagua: Why I’m Yet to Visit Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has explained why he has not yet visited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s grave site in Bondo, months after his burial.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua said he reached out to Ida Odinga to convey his condolences and request a visit, but was advised to wait until the family is ready.

“I called Mama Ida Odinga and gave her my personal condolences, Pastor Dorcas and I, and we placed a request that we would like to go to Bondo, and she told us that things were still quite heavy and at an appropriate time she will give us an answer. We are still waiting,” said Gachagua.

The DCP leader noted that out of respect for family traditions and cultural norms, he would not visit the home uninvited.

“You cannot force yourself into somebody’s home. I’m an elder and a leader in this country, I’m also a person who respects families and homes and traditions,” added Gachagua.

The former DP also said he did not attend the State funeral service of Raila at Nyayo National Stadium or his burial in Bondo, citing security concerns.

He claimed that there were organised plans to attack him during both events, which he says were intended to spark ethnic tensions between the Luo and Kikuyu communities.

“I had planned to go to the Nyayo National Stadium, and I got information that some goons had been arranged to attack me so that it could create conflict between the Luo nation and the Kikuyu nation.

“I applied my mind as a senior politician and as a strategist, and I realized that it was a very important occasion for Raila Odinga and his followers, and it would have been imprudent of me to seem like I had brought chaos into a very solemn ceremony that was very important,” said the former DP.