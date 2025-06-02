Gachagua’s Turns DCP Party Into One Man Show Just Days After Launch

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Days after formally launching the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) on May 15, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has executed a exentisive revamp of his party’s top leadership, signaling a no-holds-barred approach to internal loyalty. In a gazette notice dated May 30, the Registrar of Political Parties confirmed dismissals and fresh appointments to key posts, alongside a relocation of DCP headquarters.

Gachagua’s initial DCP launch was ruined by alleged government sabotage over a cancelled Kasarani booking and violent goon attacks that forced his security team to fire warning shots. Fearlessly, the party pressed on, only to witness a drastic internal clear out in less than three weeks later. The shake-up saw:

David Mingati Parseina replacing Thomas Ratemo as National Chair.

replacing Thomas Ratemo as National Chair. Hezron Obanga stepping in as Secretary General, ousting Mably Owino.

stepping in as Secretary General, ousting Mably Owino. Martin Ole Kamwalo taking over as Deputy Secretary General (Operations).

taking over as Deputy Secretary General (Operations). Annah Kavuu Mutua appointed National Treasurer, succeeding Laura Njeri.

appointed National Treasurer, succeeding Laura Njeri. Everngeline Wanjira Njoka named Deputy Treasurer (Operations).

named Deputy Treasurer (Operations). Mithika Linturi , ex-Agriculture CS, installed as National Organising Secretary.

, ex-Agriculture CS, installed as National Organising Secretary. Catherine Wanjiku Waruguru elevated to National Women’s Caucus Chair.

elevated to National Women’s Caucus Chair. Serah Wanjiku Thiga appointed Chair of the National Youth Caucus.

Simultaneously, DCP’s head office has moved from Riara Centre on Riara Road to a new site on Musa Gitau Road, off Waiyaki Way.

This uncompromising eviction arrives amid escalating Mt. Kenya tensions, where Gachagua, alongside Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee loyalists, vies for regional dominance. Analysts warn that sidelining senior figures could fracture the nascent coalition aimed at unseating President William Ruto. Gachagua’s move may cement his personal control, but risks alienating experienced operatives whose networks are critical for DCP’s grassroots mobilization.



Gachagua insists that only those aligned with his vision will steer the “real change” promised to Kenyans. As DCP forges ahead under freshly minted leadership, all eyes will be on whether this ruthless realignment yields electoral dividends or ignites fresh dissent within the opposition fold.

Also Read:https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/rigathi-gachagua-breaks-silence-after-chaos-erupted-at-dcp-launch/