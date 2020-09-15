Connect with us

Garissa Governor Freed On Ksh3.25m Bail, Barred From Accessing Office

Avatar

By

Published

(KDRTV)-Garissa Governor Ali Korane has been released on a bail of Ksh. 3.25 million after he was on Tuesday, September 15, indicted at the Milimani Law Courts over the fraud of Ksh. 233 million World Bank Grant 

The county boss alongside other county officials was charged with conspiracy to commit an offense of economic crime, willful failure to comply with laws linked to the management of finance, and embezzlement of public funds

According to the prosecution, the suspects mismanaged Garissa County public funds given to the county as a conditional grant for Kenya Urban Support Program (KUSP) worth Kshs. 233, 506, 000

READ ALSO: DPP Orders Arrest Of Garissa Governor Ali Korane Over Corruption

However, Mr. Korane and other co-accused Ibrahim Malow Nur, Mohamed Ahmed Abdullahi, Abdi Shale, and Ahmed Abdullahi Aden pleaded not guilty to the charges

The Anti-Corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti freed Mr. Korane on a cash bail of Ksh. 3.2 million or Ksh. 5million bond and also barred him from accessing the office

The co-accused were also granted a cash bail of Ksh. 1.2 million and also barricaded from accessing the office

All the suspects were commanded to deposit their passports with the Milimani law courts.

Korane`s case will be mentioned on October 23, 2020

The Garissa governor is the latest county boss to be charged with fraud as Migori Governor Okoth Obado was also recently charged with graft

According to our earlier reports, a section of Senators who were reacting to the arrest of the Migori governor who was also barred from accessing his offices protested the approach by the judiciary to block governors from offices before they are found guilty.

READ ALSOObado’s Impeachment Postponed as Speaker Loses Bodyguard

Several governors have been blocked from their offices after being indicted with graft related charges

In this article:
