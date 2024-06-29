Connect with us

Gathoni Wamuchomba warns Gen Z on President Ruto’s promises

By

Published

Ruto
File image of President William Ruto

KDRTV News Nairobi- After the conclusion of 2022 General Elections Baba and his Azimio brigades went to the streets on demands for inclusion in Government ; “they” conceded .

A national dialogue committee NADCO was formed and held the national dialogue sessions live on camera where Kenyans presented their opinions and suggestions .

Baba backed down; relaxed and waited , it’s now over a year; the report was neither Debated nor adopted in parliament ,it’s gathering dust in the shelves .( no wonder we are yet to constitute IEBC) Then came Gen Zs in the struggle they aroused a national economic concern amidst protests. “They” again conceded and are planning to form a new Multisectoral committee.

Wamuchomba Gathoni

Wamuchomba Gathoni

Allow me to call it NADCO 2. I can attest to this ; Any committee reports which requires action of Kenyan parliament are as a dead as a dodo ! What happened to the report of Fake fertilizer? From my experience I can conclusively say that Parliament is heavily patronized, desecrated , defiled and lost credibility of majority of Kenyans.

What do expect from a parliament which sneaks an agenda without going through the House business committee as per the standing order? Multisectoral committee will be another theatric to buy time and scatter the already compounding voice of the disappointed youth of Kenya .

It’s my opinion that this will be another round of pounding water in a pot . No matter what energy is inputted, no Ugali can come out of it .

To the Gen Zs , this is your constitutional moment , those of us before you do agree ,we were deceived, subdued and lost it ;a reason why Systems aren’t functioning right now in your favour, no wonder you are up and about greeting us in your absurd styles. My advice is ,Seize it and press for change .We are looking up to you from a far .

