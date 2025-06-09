Connect with us

Gender CS Cheptumo Leverages Digital Power to Combat Rising GBV and Femicide In Kenya

Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, The Arts and Heritage, Hanna Wendot Cheptumo
Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, The Arts and Heritage, Hanna Wendot Cheptumo

KDRTV News – Nairobi: In a critical move to combat the disturbing surge in Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and femicide, Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, The Arts and Heritage, Hanna Wendot Cheptumo, has launched the “Top Car Digital Campaign.” This innovative initiative deploys digital message-branded vehicles across Nairobi, aiming to raise awareness and foster behaviour change against these disgraceful crimes. The campaign comes as Kenya has reported over 100 femicide cases in the past six months alone, with many more likely going unreported, underlining the urgent need for intervention. CS Cheptumo emphasized leveraging technology not only for advocacy but also to counter the rise of technology-facilitated GBV, highlighting the dual role of digital tools in modern social campaigns.

However, this proactive stance on GBV open out against a backdrop of significant financial strain within the very ministry tasked with these crucial responsibilities. The Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage is grappling with a staggering Sh4.3 billion budget shortfall for the 2025/26 financial year . CS Cheptumo recently informed the National Assembly’s Sports and Culture Committee that Sh3.05 billion is urgently needed to build and refurbish cultural spaces like theatres and art galleries, a directive from President William Ruto aimed at boosting creative infrastructure.

Further shortfalls include Sh202 million for expanding the Ushanga Kenya Initiative, Sh25 million for the Gedi National Monument, and Sh150 million for establishing a robust artist royalties system through the Kenya Copyright Board.

Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir also highlighted the need for Sh40 million to finalize the Kiswahili Bill and establish the National Kiswahili Council of Kenya. These pervasive funding gaps threaten to stall critical presidential directives and broader cultural development efforts, despite the ministry’s vital role in national growth and creative development.

The dual challenge facing CS Cheptumo’s ministry of fighting a societal whip with innovative digital tools while simultaneously navigating severe financial constraints that presents a complex picture for Kenya’s commitment to gender equality and cultural advancement. The success of these vital campaigns and projects depends on addressing these pressing budgetary needs to ensure sustained progress.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/justice-baraza-how-cultural-taboos-silence-and-fractured-families-fuel-gender-based-violence-in-kenya/

