Geoffrey Monari Appointed As New HELB CEO

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has appointed Geoffrey Monari as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Thursday, March 13.

HELB Chairman David Ekwee Ethuro announced on Thursday that Monari will serve in the position for a period of five years.

Monari will take over from interim CEO Mary Wachira Muchie who has been in office since the exit of Charles Ringera whose 10-year tenure ended in December last year.

“The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoffrey Monari as the new Chief Executive Officer [CEO] effective 13th March 2025,” stated Ethuro.

Ethuro expressed confidence that Monari’s leadership skills and experience will help steer the board forward.

“The Board is confident that Monari’s vast experience, leadership acumen, and deep understanding of the higher education financing landscape will provide the vision and leadership necessary to propel Helb to new heights,” Ethuro said.

Monari boasts over 15 years of senior management experience across the higher education financing sector.

Before taking over as the founding CEO of the Universities Fund in 2020, Monari served as the HELB Chief Operations Officer (COO) from 2016 to 2020.

During the period, Monari oversaw the strategic delivery of vital transformative initiatives across the board from student lending, strengthening debt management fund,s and supporting HELB-wide partnerships, resource mobilization, and key stakeholder consultations.

Monari holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree, a Master of Business Administration, and a Senior Management Leadership Programme certificate.

He is currently undertaking the Global CEO Africa Programme at Strathmore Business School.

Monari’s appointment comes at a time when HELB seeks to improve access to education finance, streamline loan disbursement, and strengthen repayment structures to support sustainable funding for students across the country.

