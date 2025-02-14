Connect with us

News

Geoffrey Mosiria Rescues Young Boy from the Streets and Enrolls Him in School

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2025 02 14 at 17.15.35

Nairobi County Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has rescued a young boy from the streets of Nairobi and enrolled him at Great Vision School in Thogotho.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms, Mosiria he met the young boy in Nairobi CBD while sniffing airplane fuel to survive.

“Yesterday, I had the privilege of securing school admission for Mike, a young boy I rescued from the streets of the CBD, where he had been sniffing airplane fuel to survive. Mike is now a student at Great Vision School in Thogotho,” said Mosiria.

He noted that the young boy ran away from home because of his mother who was battling alcoholism.

However, the mother passed away on December 25, 2024, leaving Mike a total orphan and he has no relative to turn to.

“He had run away from home because his mother was battling alcoholism. Tragically, she passed away on December 25th, 2024, leaving Mike as a total orphan with no family to turn to except us,” Mosiria stated.

The Nairobi County CEC revealed that Mike requested that he be taken to school and he honored the request on Wednesday this week.

“I knew the best gift I could give him was the opportunity to rebuild his life through education. Yesterday was a step in the right direction, and I pray that this journey will transform his life and give him the future he deserves,” Mosiria stated.

Further, he said Mike’s story is a reminder that, with love and kindness, human beings can change someone’s world.

“Let’s keep praying for him, and may God grant him strength, health, and hope as he starts this new chapter,” Mosiria added.

