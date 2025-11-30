Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Geoffrey Mosiria Wants Government to Create ‘Starter Life Kitty’ for Youth Marriages

In a bold move to address societal challenges and encourage responsible living among young people, Nairobi County Citizen Engagement and Customer Service Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria, has called upon President William Ruto to introduce a “Starter Life Kit.”

The proposed initiative aims to provide one year of financial support to youth aged 25 and above, specifically to help them marry and establish their lives.

Mosiria’s proposal, articulated in a social media statement on November 30, 2025, directly supports President Ruto’s recent advice to young Kenyans to consider marriage.

The Chief Officer highlighted that a significant barrier preventing youth from marrying is a lack of financial resources.

“Mr. President, is there a way the Ministry of Youth can introduce a special ‘Starter Life Kit’ for young people aged 25 and above just one-year support to help them marry and start life?” Mosiria inquired.

He believes this support could stabilize young individuals, foster responsible lifestyles, and potentially curb the rising nightlife culture.

President Ruto, speaking at the wedding of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s son on November 29, 2025, urged those over 25 to “get married and stop getting from one club to the other”.

Mosiria, drawing from his past experience in the Nairobi County Environment docket, where he conducted night operations, observed a disproportionate number of young women in clubs compared to young men.

“While the boy child is at home, the girl child is in the club dancing like she discovered Nairobi Night Economy,” Mosiria wrote, asserting that youth are ready to build families for a stable nation.

Mosiria’s recent reassignment to Citizen Engagement and Customer Service from the Environment docket, effective November 18, 2025, places him at the forefront of public interaction and accountability within the county government.

His previous tenure in Environment was marked by a proactive approach to urban management, including crackdowns on noise pollution and illegal dumping.

This new role, coupled with the Governor’s creation of six administrative Boroughs, aims to enhance service delivery and citizen participation.

