Geoffrey Ruku Threatens Action Against Civil Servants Missing From Work Ahead of Christmas

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has threatened disciplinary action against civil servants found neglecting their duties after an impromptu inspection of government offices in Kajiado County revealed widespread absenteeism, with government interns accounting for nearly 90 per cent of staff who had reported to work.

Ruku conducted the surprise visit on Monday, November 2, 2026, after receiving reports of laxity among government employees. He said he arrived after 9am to establish whether officers were attending to their duties and providing services to Kenyans.

“I have arrived here in Kajiado to ensure that government employees, those working for the central government, are performing their duties properly. I received some reports suggesting a certain level of laxity, and I wanted to verify whether these claims, that there is laxity here in Kajiado, are true or not,” Ruku stated.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, most public servants were missing from their workstations, while nearly 90 per cent of those present were government interns working without adequate guidance from senior officers.

The inspection also revealed the absence of human resource managers responsible for monitoring staff attendance and submitting accurate reports.

“Furthermore, I have discovered that the human resource managers, those responsible for ensuring that everyone reports to their office and for providing accurate reports, are also absent. Regarding those under the Ministry of Public Service, which I oversee as Minister. I will ensure that I take immediate action today to guarantee that operations are conducted properly,” he added.

Ruku said he would discipline two officers in Kajiado and take action against other senior staff over the situation.

He added that similar attendance concerns had emerged during inspections in Nakuru, Kisumu, Mombasa and Nyeri, where interns reportedly appeared more punctual than the senior officers expected to supervise them.

The Cabinet Secretary also warned public servants against taking leave prematurely as the Christmas holiday period approaches, insisting that government offices must continue operating and serving Kenyans.

“Let me also say to all public servants serving in government that Christmas has not yet arrived. When Christmas comes, everyone will have an opportunity to go on Christmas leave and spend time with their families,” Ruku said.

He announced plans to conduct further unannounced inspections across the country to monitor attendance and enforce discipline in public offices.

“However, for now, let us remember that we still have one and a half months to serve the people of Kenya before we get to the Christmas holiday. Therefore, there should be no laxity in reporting to offices to serve Kenyans. I am saying that I will conduct impromptu visits in different parts of our country to ensure that we close the year as public servants who are committed to our duties and working hard.”

Ruku said the inspections were intended to ensure public servants remained committed to their responsibilities and that Kenyans continued receiving services without disruption.