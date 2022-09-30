George Kinoti Bids Farewell Message to Kenyans After Handing Over Office

Former DCI Director George Kinoti has left office after handing over to Hamisi Salim Massa.

In a goodbye letter to Kenyans Kinoti listed some of his successes as the DCI Director.

“This has been a deliberate effort to ensure that DCI discharges its mandate efficiently and effectively, as expressed by the will of Kenyans in the 2010 Constitution and in conformity with established laws.

“The shift has also been brought about by globalization propelled by rapid advances in technology and increasingly well-informed society,” the letter read in part.

He also stated that during his time over 400 detectives have received training in various fields of investigations in China, the US, the UK, Germany, India, Russia and South Africa.

“Under this prestigious program, 42 detectives drawn from the Anti Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) underwent a 12-week intensive counterterrorism training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, where I also joined the detectives to inspire them and make Kenya proud,” he stated.

Kinoti also stated that the ultra-modern DCI National Forensic laboratory, which was during his time, has revolutionized how the police unit manages crime, collects evidence and analysis.

“Today, the DCI stands proud among its peers in the developed world, in offering outstanding investigative services. Across the African continent, DCI is currently recognized as one of the leading investigative agencies, and has in the last few years received invitations from various countries to assist in solving crime puzzles,” he said.

According to Kinoti, DCI earned a place in the continent’s investigations sector by assisting neighboring countries such as Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, and South Sudan.

“This is the first time that Kenya is occupying a seat at the decision-making table of the global security body, where key decisions regarding the investigation of international crimes affecting 195 member countries are made,” he added.

