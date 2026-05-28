George Morara Appointed as New Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director

Amnesty International Kenya has appointed George Morara as its new Executive Director, effective June 2, 2026.

In a statement on Thursday, May 28, Amnesty International Kenya said the appointment follows a competitive recruitment process announced in February.

“Amnesty International Kenya is pleased to announce that George Morara will take office as our new Executive Director, effective June 2, 2026, following an open competitive process announced in February,” read the statement in part.

The human rights organisation noted that Morara brings more than three decades of leadership experience in governance, public accountability, and human rights advocacy.

“Over the course of his career, he has built a reputation as a principled and strategic leader, committed to advancing constitutionalism, transparency, and civic engagement through his service as former Vice-Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and in other leadership positions,” the statement said.

Amnesty International Kenya expressed confidence that Morara’s experience, integrity, and leadership will steer Amnesty International Kenya into its next phase at a critical time for human rights in Kenya and the East African region.

“As we welcome George Morara, we are confident that his experience, integrity, and energy will guide Amnesty International Kenya and Kenya into its next chapter. Mr. Morara’s appointment comes at a critical moment for human rights in Kenya and East Africa,” the organization stated.

Morara will replace Irũngũ Houghton, who has served as Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya for the past eight years.

Further, Amnesty Kenya credited Houghton with transforming the organisation from a national office of the International Secretariat into a membership-driven organisation governed by a national board of Kenyans.

“Under his stewardship, Amnesty International Kenya went from a national office of the International Secretariat to a membership-driven organisation governed by a national board of Kenyans.

“He expanded Amnesty International’s voice on several national issues, including police accountability, protection of civic space, and socio-economic justice,” the statement added.