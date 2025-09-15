George Wainaina Breaks Silence After Arrest Over Kyalo Mbobu’s Murder

KANU Secretary General George Wainaina has issued a statement following his arrest in connection with the killing of lawyer Kyallo Mbobu.

Wainaina was arrested on Thursday last week after CCTV footage captured him exchanging greetings with the late lawyer at the parking lot of Sagret Hotel shortly before the tragic incident.

The KANU SG explained that the interaction with Mbobu was a brief exchange of pleasantries, noting that the lawyer was to meet his neighbor on that day.

“On Thursday, I was arrested by police officers following CCTV footage that showed me exchanging a greeting with the late Advocate Kyallo Mbobu at the parking lot of Sagret Hotel, before the tragic incident that claimed his life.

“On that day, the late Advocate Mbobu was meeting with my neighbor, and my interaction with him was only a brief exchange of greetings,” he stated.

Wainaina said he understood the heightened scrutiny as investigators followed every possible lead into the murder of the lawyer.

He also confirmed that he surrendered his firearm for ballistic testing and fully cooperated with the police. After due process, he was cleared and released, with no evidence found linking him to the killing.

“I wish to make it abundantly clear that I had no role whatsoever in this heinous act. After due process, the authorities found no evidence linking me to the matter, and I was subsequently released,” the KANU SG said.

Wainaina described the experience as difficult and distressing but emphasized that his ordeal could not compare to the pain being endured by the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Advocate Mbobu.

He further extended his condolences to the bereaved family, calling the lawyer’s death a painful reminder of the insecurity challenges facing the country.

“Every Kenyan deserves justice, fairness, and security, for these are the foundations of a free and stable society. It is in this spirit that I trust our institutions to pursue the truth with diligence and to deliver justice for the late Advocate Mbobu and his family,” Wainaina added.

