Germany’s Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to visit Kenya on November 25 and 26 as part of a five-day tour of Africa.

In a statement, the German Embassy in Nairobi said Steinmeier is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President William Ruto at State House focusing on strengthening relations between the two countries.

His programme will also feature engagements across key sectors, including healthcare, digital services, skills development, arts and culture, as well as nature and biodiversity conservation.

“Germany’s Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be in Kenya on 25–26 November as part of a five-day African tour covering Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Kenya. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet President William Ruto at State House for bilateral talks.

“His programme will also include engagements in healthcare, digital services, skills development, arts and culture, as well as nature and biodiversity conservation,” the Embassy said.

According to the Embassy, the visit is expected to provide an opportunity for Kenya and Germany to deepen their longstanding partnership and explore areas of mutual cooperation.

Before arriving at State House, the German leader will visit Tatu City, where he is scheduled to tour a mobile hospital operated by Zuri Health.

Steinmeier will then visit Call Centre International Kenya (CCI Kenya), a provider of digital services, alongside CareerBox, a non-profit organisation involved in skills training.

Before arriving in Kenya, Steinmeier will travel to Côte d’Ivoire, where he is expected to meet President Alassane Ouattara, visit a vocational training school and tour the International Counter-Terrorism Academy.

He will then proceed to Ghana for talks with President John Dramani Mahama and to deliver an address at the sixth German-African Business Summit in Accra.