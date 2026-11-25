German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, for an official visit.

Steinmeier landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday night and was received by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi received him.

“German President H.E. Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Nairobi last night for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding strategic cooperation between Kenya and Germany.

“He was received by the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi,” the State Department for Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Accompanied by a German business delegation, President Steinmeier is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President William Ruto at State House, focusing on expanding trade and investment, strengthening economic cooperation and advancing shared development priorities.

Steinmeier’s programme will also include visits to Kenya–Germany bilateral cooperation projects in healthcare, digital services, skills development, arts and culture, and nature and biodiversity conservation, highlighting the breadth and impact of the partnership.

The State Department for Foreign Affairs said Steinmeier’s visit builds on the longstanding Kenya–Germany partnership, adding that it provides an opportunity to advance Kenya’s economic interests.

“The visit builds on the longstanding Kenya–Germany partnership and provides an opportunity to advance Kenya’s economic interests, attract investment, create jobs and strengthen cooperation in priority sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries,” the statement added.

Mudavadi on his part said Steinmeier’s visit presents an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation across trade and investment, clean energy, climate action, education, technology and skills development.

“Strengthening these ties can unlock greater investment, expand employment and training opportunities for young Kenyans, and facilitate knowledge and technology exchange.

“I look forward to the high-level bilateral discussions with H.E. President William Ruto, aimed at advancing our shared priorities and opening new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation,” he wrote.