Githurai MCA Deonysias Mwangi Waithira Resigns

Githurai ward Member of County Assembly Deonysias Mwangi Waithira has tendered his resignation from the position.

In a resignation letter addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly and dated September 17, 2025, Mwangi announced that his exit from office will take effect on November 1, 2025.

The UDA MCA cited persistent neglect, unfulfilled promises, and frustration with the failure of the county government to deliver basic services to his constituents.

“I, Hon. Deonysias Mwangi Waithira, holder of National Identity Card No. 22580672, do hereby tender my resignation from the elective position of Member of the Third Nairobi City County Assembly for Githurai Ward, having been duly elected and subsequently gazetted vide Gazette Notice No. 9956 of 24th August 2022, under Constituency Code No. 279 and County Assembly Ward Code No. 1391, on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party ticket, with effect from Monday, 1st November 2025,” read the letter in part.

The Githurai MCA highlighted several unresolved issues, including dilapidated roads such as Cifu, Rurii Powerline, Chiro, Mucoe, Kweche, and Kirogo Roads; neglect of Githurai Level 3 Hospital, which lacks key infrastructure; and failure to commence works at Githurai Sports Ground despite years of promises.

Mwangi also pointed out operational challenges in his ward office, including delays in the release of imprests and a lack of proper mechanisms to enforce Assembly resolutions, which he said hindered the execution of his duties.

He accused the county administration of ignoring the aspirations captured in key policy documents such as the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) and County Fiscal Strategy Papers (CFSPs).

The MCA argued that his continued stay in office would amount to complicity in what he described as an “unaccountable and unresponsive governance system.

“As such, I cannot, in good conscience, continue to hold office under the current regime while the residents of Githurai Ward remain underserved and neglected.

“My continued presence would amount to complicity in a governance system that has become unaccountable, unresponsive, and detached from the lived realities of my electorates,” he added.