Gitonga Mukunji Addresses Claims of Being Begind Chaos During Kindiki’s Event in Embu

Manyatta Member of Parliament John Gitonga Mukunji has dismissed allegations of being behind the chaos witnessed during Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s event in Embu.

Speaking on Saturday, September 11, MP Mukunji accused the UDA party politicians of repeatedly blaming him for the chaos in Embu.

“I’m not going to be the excuse for everything. At some point, you need to wake up and realise that you cannot keep making excuses and saying that everything is Mukunji,” Mukunji said.

The Manyatta lawmaker accused Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire of blaming him for various problems in the county, ranging from political disagreements to disruptions of public meetings.

“Now that you have decided that everything is Mukunji, let me take over your job so that I can handle all the problems you keep blaming me for. I have the power to work for the people,” Mukunji said.

Chaos erupted on Saturday during a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) meeting graced by DP Kindiki in Manyatta Constituency.

Several vehicles were set on fire during the violence, including those belonging to journalists from multiple media houses covering the event.

Police officers were forced to lob tear gas canisters to disperse a group of rowdy youth who had stormed the UDA event

The youths later regrouped after the meeting and caused chaos in the area, spilling onto the nearby road, attacking drivers and residents.

Embu West police boss Vincent Kitili confirmed that one person was killed during the confrontation and his body was taken to the mortuary.

“What I know is that we took one body to the mortuary. Six vehicles were also torched, and three others vandalised,” said Kitili.