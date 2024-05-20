Give Elected Leaders Chance To Serve Kenyans- DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked leaders to stop political sideshows, tone down political temperatures, and focus on serving the public.

Speaking on Sunday after Holy Mass at Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County, The Deputy President also called on those focused on 2027 campaigns to give elected leaders room to serve their term and work without interference and distraction.

Gachagua additionally stated that the Government will not relent in the fight against illicit brews and drug abuse.

“I thank the President for endorsing the fight on illicit brews and drugs after I apprised him on the situation. The fight on this menace will go on and we will not relent until the vices are eradicated,” he said.

The deputy President called upon leaders to respect each other and tone down the political temperatures.

DP Gachagua also told off those discussing his political future and pleaded with Mt Kenya leaders to work on strengthening and ringfencing their unity.

He further said that the elected leaders should be given a chance to work for the public without interference or distraction by aspirants.

“Those elected should be allowed to do their work and execute their respective mandates. People should concentrate on their work. Stop discussing other people’s work and allow those in the office to work. Those occupying seats should be allowed to work without interference,” he stated.

Calling for the end of premature and early campaigns, the Deputy President told leaders “Let us respect those who are elected and give them a chance to work”.

“The public will have the opportunity to review their work and decide whether to renew their contract or terminate. For now, let us bring down political temperatures and allow those in office to work,” he added.

Further, DP Gachagua stressed the need for unity among leaders.

“Let us avoid divisions and bringing other leaders down. Avoid enviousness. Avoid enviousness, let us not fight, instead love and support each other. I will continue advocating for the unity of our community behind President William Ruto. Let us pray for his success,” Gachagua stated.

The Deputy President was accompanied by more than 20 MPs and a host of other political leaders, who supported his call for an end of early and divisive political campaigns.

