Good News as More than 2,500 COVID-19 Patients Recover in One Week

(KDRTV) – More than 2,000 COVID-19 patients who were under the home-based care have recovered in the past one week, Health CAS Rashid Aman has announced.

Speaking during the government’s daily updates on Wednesday, Aman said that 2738 patients have recovered in the past seven days. He said this is a major success in the fight against the virus which has grounded the whole world.

“This is a major success in the fight against the disease; a disease that has ravaged our country & put the lives of many Kenyans at risk,” Dr Aman said.

Kenya now has more than 6,000 recoveries which is at least 40% of all the confirmed cases of the virus.

The government has been concerned with the spike in the number of cases especially since President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the travel restrictions on Nairobi and Mombasa Counties.

Uhuru is expected to issue new directives when he meets Governors in an extraordinary summit on Monday next week. Kenyans were afraid that the President would re-order a lockdown. However, they need not to worry if the number of recoveries continues going up.

Unfortunately, 10 more people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 260 people. Aman also announced 637 new cases on Wednesday.

He said the number of cases in Nairobi is a huge concern especially since most hospitals are already filled up. Kenyans have reported incidences where COVID-19 patients have been turned away by hospitals.