Good News for Kenyans: ID Replacements to Remain Free of Charge

Huduma Kenya has reassured Kenyans that the replacement of lost national identity cards remains free, easing public anxiety over reports that the government may have reintroduced charges for the service.

In a clarification issued via social media platform X, the agency firmly stated that applicants seeking ID replacements will not incur any costs. “ID replacement is still free,” Huduma Kenya said in response to an online user who questioned whether the waiver had expired.

The concern, widely shared among young Kenyans, results from fears that fees could lock out many from acquiring the crucial document, particularly those preparing to register as voters. “Huduma Kenya, is replacing an ID still free, or did the waiver lapse? Some youths lost their IDs and want to register as voters,” the user posed.

The reassurance follows a directive by William Ruto, which waived fees for both ID replacements and first-time applications. The policy remains in force until 2027.

Previously, Kenyans were required to pay Ksh1,000 for ID replacement and Ksh300 for first-time applications costs that had proven prohibitive for many, especially young adults.

The government scrapped these fees to increase the number of ID holders nationwide, after reports indicated that a significant number of eligible citizens aged 18 and above had yet to acquire identification due to financial constraints.

Beyond easing access, the move is also strategically linked to boosting voter registration ahead of the next general election. With a national ID being a mandatory requirement for voter enrolment, the policy is expected to significantly expand the voter base.

To support this effort, the Ministry of Interior has intensified outreach through the Usajili Mashinani initiative – a mobile registration programme targeting rural and marginalised communities. The initiative seeks to bring ID services closer to citizens who face logistical and financial barriers accessing Huduma Centres.

The clarification comes as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) steps up voter education and registration campaigns in preparation for the 2027 General Election.

With the government maintaining the free ID policy, many young Kenyans now have renewed hope of participating in the democratic process, marking a critical step toward inclusive civic engagement.