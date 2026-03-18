Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Good News for Kenyans: ID Replacements to Remain Free of Charge

Vincent Olando

Published

Huduma Kenya has reassured Kenyans that the replacement of lost national identity cards remains free, easing public anxiety over reports that the government may have reintroduced charges for the service.

In a clarification issued via social media platform X, the agency firmly stated that applicants seeking ID replacements will not incur any costs. “ID replacement is still free,” Huduma Kenya said in response to an online user who questioned whether the waiver had expired.

The concern, widely shared among young Kenyans, results from fears that fees could lock out many from acquiring the crucial document, particularly those preparing to register as voters. “Huduma Kenya, is replacing an ID still free, or did the waiver lapse? Some youths lost their IDs and want to register as voters,” the user posed.

The reassurance follows a directive by William Ruto, which waived fees for both ID replacements and first-time applications. The policy remains in force until 2027.

Previously, Kenyans were required to pay Ksh1,000 for ID replacement and Ksh300 for first-time applications costs that had proven prohibitive for many, especially young adults.

The government scrapped these fees to increase the number of ID holders nationwide, after reports indicated that a significant number of eligible citizens aged 18 and above had yet to acquire identification due to financial constraints.

Beyond easing access, the move is also strategically linked to boosting voter registration ahead of the next general election. With a national ID being a mandatory requirement for voter enrolment, the policy is expected to significantly expand the voter base.

To support this effort, the Ministry of Interior has intensified outreach through the Usajili Mashinani initiative – a mobile registration programme targeting rural and marginalised communities. The initiative seeks to bring ID services closer to citizens who face logistical and financial barriers accessing Huduma Centres.

The clarification comes as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) steps up voter education and registration campaigns in preparation for the 2027 General Election.

With the government maintaining the free ID policy, many young Kenyans now have renewed hope of participating in the democratic process, marking a critical step toward inclusive civic engagement.

In this article:, , , , ,

You May Also Like

Politics

Parliament Rejects Sh63 Billion IEBC’s ‘Extravagant’ Election Budget

Kenya’s road to the 2027 General Election has hit a significant financial roadblock after the National Assembly of Kenya rejected a Sh63.9 billion budget...

February 25, 2026
File image of Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor Jalang'o. File image of Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor Jalang'o.

News

Jalang’o Declares Bid for Nairobi Senate Seat

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has announced he will be running for the Nairobi Senatorial seat in the 2027...

February 10, 2026
File image of Kalonzo Musyoka File image of Kalonzo Musyoka

Opinion

Kalonzo Musyoka’s American Tour: A Defining Moment for the Diaspora and the Power of Unity

His Excellency Kalonzo Musyoka did not cross the Atlantic for a ceremony or diplomatic optics. He came with a focused mission — to defend...

February 9, 2026

Politics

IEBC to Launch Digital Voter Registration to Boost Youth Turnout

IEBC has announced plans to roll out a digital voter registration platform aimed at simplifying the registration process, particularly for young Kenyans, as part...

February 5, 2026