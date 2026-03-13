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Gospel DJ Moh Hospitalised After Panga Attack by Suspected Robbers in Murang’a

Vincent Olando

Published

Popular Kenyan gospel DJ Samuel Muraya, widely known as DJ Mo, is recovering in hospital after a violent attack by suspected robbers armed with pangas near Kenol in Murang’a County.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 13, along the busy Kenol junction corridor, where the gospel entertainer was reportedly travelling when the attackers struck. According to reports, the assailants targeted his valuables and managed to steal his phone before fleeing, leaving the DJ injured with deep cuts on his arm.

The shocking attack was confirmed by his wife, celebrated gospel musician Linet Munyali, popularly known as Size 8 Reborn, who shared an emotional message online thanking God for sparing her husband’s life.

“Today, I post to give God glory for safeguarding my husband’s life, DJ Mo. He was in Kenol when thieves attacked him with a panga and took his phone,” she said in a message to fans.

Despite the frightening ordeal, Size 8 expressed gratitude that her husband survived the attack. “Dear God, thank you for life,” she added.

Videos circulating online show the DJ receiving treatment, with visible injuries on his arm believed to have been caused by the panga attack. It remains unclear whether he sustained additional injuries beyond the deep cuts.

DJ Mo remains one of the most recognisable figures in Kenya’s gospel entertainment scene. Since breaking through around 2010, he has built a reputation for energetic gospel mixes and large audiences across the country.

The DJ also played a major role in promoting gospel music through the television show Crossover 101, where he served as a resident DJ on NTV Kenya from 2011 to 2021. The program helped introduce many upcoming gospel artists to national audiences.

Beyond entertainment, Muraya has been instrumental in mentoring young creatives through his talent platform System Unit, which supports aspiring DJs, dancers, and performers across Kenya and the wider East African region.

Following news of the attack, fans, fellow gospel artists, and entertainers flooded social media with messages wishing the DJ a quick recovery. Among those who sent well wishes were gospel singer Guardian Angel, comedian Millie Chebby, and entertainer Kabi Wa Jesus.

Authorities have not yet released official details about the attack or whether investigations have been launched to track down the suspects.

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