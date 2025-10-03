Gospel Icon Regina Muthoni Found Dead in Githurai 44 Home

Kenyan gospel music industry has been plunged into profound mourning following the sudden and unexpected death of veteran singer Regina Muthoni. The celebrated artiste, known for her powerful vocals and inspiring songs like “Yesu Ulishinda” and “Ngai Nimwaro,” was discovered lifeless at her Githurai 44 home on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Her passing has sent shockwaves across the nation, leaving fans and colleagues grappling with grief and a lingering sense of intrigue surrounding her final moments.

The news of Muthoni’s demise was first shared by music producer Ephantus Safari, who expressed his deep sorrow and offered condolences to her family. “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of our legendary gospel musician Regina Muthoni,” Safari stated, emphasizing the enduring impact of her music. “We celebrate her life, her ministry through music, and the hope she carried in Christ. Our deepest condolences to her family, friends, fans, and the music community at large. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

The discovery of Muthoni’s body was made by a close friend, who had visited her home on Thursday to deliver an item as requested by the singer. Recalling their last interaction, the friend shared, “I saw her on Tuesday and we had a long conversation. She advised me about marriage.” Upon arriving at Muthoni’s residence, the friend found the door open. “Since she could not get up, I would just open the door. I got in and found her sleeping. I touched her body and found that she was cold,” the friend recounted, her words painting a clear picture of the discovery.

Muthoni’s son, Anthony Mwangi, confirmed the tragic news, expressing his profound pain at the loss of his mother. The body has since been moved to the Kenyatta University Referral Hospital mortuary.

Tributes have poured in from across Kenya, with many remembering Muthoni’s impactful ministry and personal interactions. Waithaka wa Jane, another prominent figure in the music scene, simply wrote, “Rest in peace, Regina Muthoni.” Fans on social media also shared their memories. Shiksha Rollins recalled, “Jehovah, and the way I remember performing alongside her during the Madaraka celebrations in Embu in 2023, may she RIP.” Jackie Nyaga added, “I once danced in her video with my twin sister. Rest in peace, mum.”

While the exact cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed, the suddenness of her passing has left many questions unanswered. The community awaits further details as they collectively mourn the loss of a true gospel music pioneer whose melodies touched countless lives