Government Allocates KSh95 Per Learner for Learning Materials

Public outcry has intensified across Kenya following the government’s allocation of KSh95.25 per learner to public primary schools for learning materials, with parents, stakeholders, and policy analysts questioning whether the amount reflects the current economic reality.

The allocation, announced by Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, forms part of the second-term capitation funds disbursed by the National Treasury through the Ministry of Education. According to an official circular dated April 23, each learner is allocated KSh95.25 under Account One for instructional materials.

“The Government has released KSh95.25 per learner for Account 1, which has been deposited into respective schools’ accounts,” read part of the circular.

A detailed breakdown shows that KSh40 is allocated for exercise books, KSh35.25 for stationery, KSh15 for teachers’ guides and reference materials, and KSh5 for textbook maintenance. However, the announcement has triggered widespread criticism, with many Kenyans arguing that the allocation is insufficient given the rising cost of education materials.

Legal expert Willis Otieno criticized the allocation, linking it to broader governance concerns. “This is no longer just about budgeting. A nation that underfunds education while overfunding politics is slowly mortgaging its future generation,” he said. Public reactions on social media further underscored the frustration. One user questioned the practicality of the KSh40 allocation for exercise books, asking how many books the amount could realistically purchase in today’s market. Another user, raised concerns over the broader cost implications, noting that basic school supplies now cost significantly more than the allocated amount.

“What exactly is that 95 shillings supposed to cover in today’s economy?” the user posed, highlighting the gap between policy and reality.

In response to the uproar, Bitok clarified that the KSh95 is only a portion of the total annual capitation of KSh1,400 per learner, which is disbursed in phases across the school calendar. He emphasized that allocations are based on specific expenditure categories determined by the estimated cost of educating each learner.

“The approved capitation for primary school is capped at KSh1,400 per year. The funds are usually released… on a termly basis in the ratio of 50:30:20,” Bitok explained.

Despite the clarification, concerns persist over chronic underfunding in the education sector. Recent data indicates that capitation deficits have affected over one million learners, with schools receiving less than the required funding due to budget constraints and rising enrolment.

While the education sector continues to receive the largest share of the national budget – KSh701.1 billion in the 2025/26 financial year, stakeholders argue that allocations at the classroom level remain inadequate, raising questions about the sustainability and effectiveness of current funding policies.