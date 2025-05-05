Government Breaks Silence After President Ruto Was Hit With a Shoe

The government has condemned an incident where a shoe was hurled at President William Ruto during a rally in Migori County.

In a statement on Monday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura called for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

“The government strongly condemns the incident that occurred in Kehancha, Migori County. We must respect the institution of the presidency.

“Those behind this shameful act must be apprehended. What values are we teaching our children? Let us be patriotic, let us uphold peace,” Mwaura stated.

In the Sunday incident, President Ruto was addressing Kehancha locals when a shoe was thrown at him and nearly hit him on the head.

However, Ruto remained composed, paused for a bit, then continued with his speech. His security personnel moved quickly to the stage to cover him.

A section of leaders allied to Ruto have also criticised the shoe-throwing, which has been described as a major security lapse.

Meanwhile, the Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President, Dennis Itumbi, has described the incident as a “moment that got out of hand”.

What started as a light moment quickly escalated. As the crowd eagerly raised their phones to capture the President, one creative citizen without a phone lifted his shoe in jest, pretending it was a camera. Someone beside him, annoyed that the ‘shoe-cam’ blocked his view, slapped it away. Unfortunately, it flew forward… straight toward the President,” Itumbi stated.

Police officers in Migori County have so far arrested three individuals in connection with the incident. The officers are also pursuing more suspects over the attack on President Ruto.

