Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Government Breaks Silence After President Ruto Was Hit With a Shoe

By

Published

541a26e0 2983 11f0 9f63 65e19afd6450.jpg

File image of President William Ruto

The government has condemned an incident where a shoe was hurled at President William Ruto during a rally in Migori County.

In a statement on Monday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura called for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

“The government strongly condemns the incident that occurred in Kehancha, Migori County. We must respect the institution of the presidency.

“Those behind this shameful act must be apprehended. What values are we teaching our children? Let us be patriotic, let us uphold peace,” Mwaura stated.

president wiliam ruto migori shoe

president wiliam ruto migori shoe

In the Sunday incident, President Ruto was addressing Kehancha locals when a shoe was thrown at him and nearly hit him on the head.

However, Ruto remained composed, paused for a bit, then continued with his speech. His security personnel moved quickly to the stage to cover him.

A section of leaders allied to Ruto have also criticised the shoe-throwing, which has been described as a major security lapse.

Meanwhile, the Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President, Dennis Itumbi, has described the incident as a “moment that got out of hand”.

What started as a light moment quickly escalated. As the crowd eagerly raised their phones to capture the President, one creative citizen without a phone lifted his shoe in jest, pretending it was a camera. Someone beside him, annoyed that the ‘shoe-cam’ blocked his view, slapped it away. Unfortunately, it flew forward… straight toward the President,” Itumbi stated.

Police officers in Migori County have so far arrested three individuals in connection with the incident. The officers are also pursuing more suspects over the attack on President Ruto.

Also Read: President Ruto Hit By a Shoe During Migori County Visit

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021