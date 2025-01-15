Government Clarifies Resignation Of Peter Mbai From Gov’t Delivery Service

Government Spokesperson Issac Mwaura has dismissed Dr. Peter Mbae’s resignation from the Government Delivery Service (GDS).

In a statement, Mwaura clarified that Mbae’s role in GDS was tied with that of former CS Moses Kuria and after he was removed from Cabinet, Mbae’s position was untenable, and hence his contract was terminated.

“Dr. Peter Mbae was appointed in January 2023 as a supernumerary staff, a role that was tied to the tenure of Hon. Moses Kuria, HSC., who served as the Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry. When Hon. Kuria was reassigned to the Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management in October 2023, Dr. Mbae’s position followed suit, remaining tied to Hon. Kuria’s portfolio.

“Following the dissolution of the Cabinet by His Excellency the President of Kenya on July 11, 2024, Hon. Moses Kuria ceased to hold office, rendering Dr. Mbae’s supernumerary position untenable. On July 24, 2024, Dr. Mbae was formally notified of the termination of his contract. This termination was effective from July 11, 2024, and all dues owed to him were settled,” read the statement in part.

Mwaura called out Mbae for purporting that he had resigned from the position in January 2025 yet his contract was terminated in July 2024.

The Government Spokesperson further said Mbae’s move to involve the Head of Public Service was unfounded.

“Dr. Mbae’s attempt to involve the Head of Public Service, Mr. Felix Koskei, EGH, in his claims is baseless. Mr. Koskei, EGH played no role in Dr. Mbae’s appointment, termination, or any related matters. Such allegations are not only unfounded but also mischievous and should be disregarded,” Mwaura stated.

Additionally, he said the Government reiterates its commitment to transparency, professionalism, and service delivery to the people of Kenya.

Mwaura called on Kenyans to dismiss the claims made by Mbae noting that they lack merit.

Also Read: PSC Appoints Peter Mbae As Head Of Government Delivery Service