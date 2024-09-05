Government Disburses Sh3.4bn For Inua Jamii Beneficiaries

The government through the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has released Sh3.4 billion for payment of Inua Jamii beneficiaries.

In a statement, Labor Principal Secretary (PS) Joseph Motari said the August 2024 payroll consists of 1,215,343 beneficiaries in the Older Persons Cash Transfer Programme (OPCT) and 428,421 beneficiaries in the Cash Transfer Programme to Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT- OVC).

There are also 59,637 in the Persons with Severe Disabilities Cash Transfer Programme (PWSD-CT) totaling 1,703,401 beneficiaries up from 1,681,623 in July 2024.

“The August 2024 payroll consists of 1,215,343 beneficiaries in the Older Persons Cash Transfer Programme (OPCT), 428,421 beneficiaries in the Cash Transfer Programme to Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CTOVC) and 59,637 in the Persons with Severe Disabilities Cash Transfer Programme (PWSD-CT) totalling to 1,703,401 beneficiaries up from 1,681,623 in July 2024,” Motari stated.

The rise is attributed to the ongoing efforts by the ministry to enrol more deserving Kenyans into the programme.

“This follows His Excellency President Dr. William Ruto’s directive last year to upscale the programme to 2.5M beneficiaries which will be done in phases,” Motari added.

The Labour PS noted that the payments will commence on Friday, 6th September 2024.

Inua Jamii programme is a Government cash transfer initiative that supports the most vulnerable members of the community by providing them with a stipend to cushion them from poverty, and hunger and improve their lives.

The OPCT, PWSD-CT and CT-OVC program was established in September 2013 to uplift the lives of the most vulnerable members in the society as a measure to enable them to meet their most basic needs.

In 2023 President Ruto also directed that the money for the programme be released on the 15th of every month.

For one to access the Sh2,000 monthly stipends, he or she must have been registered through the CCTPMIS.

In addition, one must be in possession of an Inua Jamii payment card, national Identity Card and a caregiver national card every time he or she wants to make a withdrawal.