Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Government Disburses Sh3.4bn For Inua Jamii Beneficiaries

By

Published

Photo 1 8 1200x576

The government through the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has released Sh3.4 billion for payment of Inua Jamii beneficiaries.

In a statement, Labor Principal Secretary (PS) Joseph Motari said the August 2024 payroll consists of 1,215,343 beneficiaries in the Older Persons Cash Transfer Programme (OPCT) and 428,421 beneficiaries in the Cash Transfer Programme to Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT- OVC).

There are also 59,637 in the Persons with Severe Disabilities Cash Transfer Programme (PWSD-CT) totaling 1,703,401 beneficiaries up from 1,681,623 in July 2024.

“The August 2024 payroll consists of 1,215,343 beneficiaries in the Older Persons Cash Transfer Programme (OPCT), 428,421 beneficiaries in the Cash Transfer Programme to Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CTOVC) and 59,637 in the Persons with Severe Disabilities Cash Transfer Programme (PWSD-CT) totalling to 1,703,401 beneficiaries up from 1,681,623 in July 2024,” Motari stated.

The rise is attributed to the ongoing efforts by the ministry to enrol more deserving Kenyans into the programme.

“This follows His Excellency President Dr. William Ruto’s directive last year to upscale the programme to 2.5M beneficiaries which will be done in phases,” Motari added.

The Labour PS  noted that the payments will commence on Friday, 6th September 2024.

Inua Jamii programme is a Government cash transfer initiative that supports the most vulnerable members of the community by providing them with a stipend to cushion them from poverty, and hunger and improve their lives.

The OPCT, PWSD-CT and CT-OVC program was established in September 2013 to uplift the lives of the most vulnerable members in the society as a measure to enable them to meet their most basic needs.

In 2023  President Ruto also directed that the money for the programme be released on the 15th of every month.

For one to access the Sh2,000 monthly stipends, he or she must have been registered through the CCTPMIS.

In addition, one must be in possession of an Inua Jamii payment card, national Identity Card and a caregiver national card every time he or she wants to make a withdrawal.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020