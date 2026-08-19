Government Dismisses Fake Notice, Confirms Term Three Schools Reopen August 24

The Ministry of Education has moved to calm nerves among parents and learners after a fake notice claiming that the reopening of schools for Term Three had been pushed to September went viral on social media this week.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 19, the State Department for Basic Education dismissed the claim outright, urging parents, guardians, teachers and learners to disregard it entirely. “The post circulating on social media claiming that school opening has been postponed is FAKE,” the department said, adding that “Term 3 begins on 24th August 2026 as earlier communicated.”

The circulating graphic had falsely claimed that Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba had directed senior schools and all secondary schools to delay reporting to September 15, a claim the ministry says did not originate from its offices.

The clarification comes just days before millions of learners across the country are expected back in class, with officials warning that the misleading post risked causing unnecessary confusion for families finalising preparations for the new term.

According to the confirmed academic calendar, Term Three will run for nine weeks, from August 24 to October 23, before national examinations begin on October 26. The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment and the Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment will both open that week, followed by the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations, which run from November 2 to November 20.

The ministry has since urged Kenyans to rely solely on official channels for any updates on the school calendar, cautioning against unverified posts that continue to spread quickly on platforms such as X and WhatsApp.

Separately, CS Ogamba this week clarified the earliest time learners in day schools can be required to report, telling the National Assembly that no institution may demand reporting before 7:15 a.m. He cited Regulation 84 of the Basic Education Regulations, 2015, which sets official class hours from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., distinct from the earlier reporting window.

With Term Three now confirmed for August 24, the ministry says its focus turns to ensuring learners transition smoothly into the final and most demanding stretch of the academic year, one that culminates in national examinations for candidates across all levels.