Government Gazettes 27 New Sub Counties [List]

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has established 578 new administrative units across the country.

The new administrative units include 27 Sub-Counties, 59 Divisions, 170 Locations, and 322 Sub-locations.

According to Mudavadi the units will improve Kenyans’ access to government services and address security issues in the respective areas.

“Necessitated by population growth and to comply with the ministerial 2:1 ratio requirement, we have officially established 578 new administrative units across the country by gazettement.

“When operational, the 27 sub-counties, 59 divisions, 170 locations, and 322 sub-locations will improve citizens’ access to Government services and effectively address security issues in respective areas,” the Ministry of Interior announced.

The new sub-counties include Magarini South, Magarini North, Kokane, Akachiu, Maua, Tharaka West, Mukothima, Ndithini, Nuu, Zombe, Illeret, Engineer, Soin, Sigowet, Kolowa, Baringo West and Mukutani.

Others are Tiaty Central, Samburu West, Saboti, North East Kano, Ndhiwa East, Ndhiwa West, Siaya West, Embakasi East, Embakasi West, Embakasi North, Embakasi Central Embakasi South, Roysambu and Ruaraka.

At the same time, some of the old sub-counties were renamed to the new units; Maua was renamed from Igembe South, Zombe was renamed from Mutitu, Sigowet was renamed from Soin Sigowet, Tiaty Central was renamed from Tiaty West, and Ndhiwa West renamed from Ndhiwa.

