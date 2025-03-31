Government Issues Advisory To Kenyans in Thailand, Myanmar

The Kenyan Government has issued a safety advisory for Kenyans in Myanmar and Thailand following a powerful earthquake that occurred in the two nations.

Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu, in a statement on Monday, said the government is concerned about its citizens in Myanmar and Thailand.

“The Government of the Republic of Kenya expresses deep concern for its citizens and citizens of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the Kingdom of Thailand following the recent powerful earthquake that struck the two countries. We stand in solidarity with all those affected by this disaster,” read the statement in part.

PS Njogu advised all Kenyans in the affected regions have been advised to keep track of news and official alerts for real-time updates on aftershocks and emergency response measures.

She also urged the Kenyan citizens in the two countries to avoid unnecessary travel to heavily impacted areas.

“Ensure Personal Safety; If in a damaged or unstable building, move to a safe, open area if possible; Be vigilant about falling debris, landslides, or damaged infrastructure,” she stated.

Kenyans in Thailand and Myanmar were also asked to register with the Kenyan Embassy in Bangkok.

“If not already registered, provide your contact details to the Kenya Embassy in Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand or the nearest East African Community diplomatic mission for assistance and updates. Contact: Hotline: +66990745752 Email: [email protected],” PS Njogu stated.

Further, Njogu asked kenyans to adhere strictly to evacuation orders, shelter advisories, and safety guidelines issued by local disaster management agencies.

Additionally, the Diaspora Affairs PS urged Kenyans to check on fellow Kenyans, especially students, diaspora workers, and vulnerable individuals, to ensure their well-being.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation, and urge all citizens to please remain safe and maintain communication with the authorities,” Njogu added.

Also Read: 74 Kenyans Rescued From Human Trafficking Syndicate In Myanmar