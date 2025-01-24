Connect with us

News

Government Launches New Police Unit

By

Published

CS Kipchumba Murkomen and other government officials during the launch of the National Government Administration Police Unit

The Ministry of Interior has unveiled a new unit under the National Police Service (NPS) known as the National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU).

In a statement on Friday, January 24, the Ministry noted that the new unit was formed following recommendations made by the task force that was led by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

“In its 2023 report to H.E. the President, the Chief Justice (Rtd) David Maraga Police Reform Taskforce called for clear security structures at the regional, county, and local levels to enhance law enforcement. To operationalize this recommendation, Cabinet Secretary Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen and Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo officially launched the National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU) that is designed to streamline collaboration between the National Police Service and National Government Administrative Officers,” read the statement in part.

According to the Ministry, the unit will operate under the Administration Police Service (AP) and will be key in bridging policing gaps.

“NGAPU, a new formation under the Administration Police Service, will play a critical role in bridging policing gaps, particularly in rural areas, where community policing is key to enhancing security, building public trust, and fostering national peace,” the Interior Ministry added.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen mentioned that NGAO officials had previously been faced with a variety of challenges in the enforcement of government policy.

He said NGAPU will provide NGAOs with the security capacity necessary to execute the delivery of government services, improve public safety, and strengthen multiagency collaboration.

CS Murkomen also said 6,000 officers will be deployed to NGAPU.

” In this important milestone of our reforms, 6,000 officers will now be deployed to NGAPU, even as we plan to recruit more to reinforce the unit, a key recommendation of the Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga-led Taskforce on police reforms whose implementation now stands at 76 percent,” he remarked.

Also Read: Why KHRC Wants Kindiki, Murkomen, Ichung’wah &amp; 4 Others To Resign

