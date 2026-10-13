Government Moves to Replace Paper Birth Notifications With Online System

The government is replacing the physical birth notification with an electronic one, in a bid to spare parents the long trips and delays that come with getting a birth certificate.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said Nandi, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties will be the first to pilot the e-notification system, with a nationwide rollout to follow soon. He spoke at a rally in Elgeyo Marakwet on Tuesday, October 13, saying the pilot will start in the three counties around the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

“Parents used to travel long distances to get birth certificates. now during mashujaa day, we have pilot projects here in in Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet and Nandi, and will go across the country very soon to ensure that birth notifications are given online immediately fter birth, no need to go and look for it later,” Murkomen said.

Under the current process, parents must travel to hospitals to collect a physical notification and then to Huduma Centres to apply for the birth certificate. Many have complained about misplacing the paper notification and have asked Huduma Kenya whether they can get a certificate without it. The new system is meant to let information captured at health facilities be shared digitally with civil registration authorities.

Murkomen had earlier announced the plan on his X account on Monday, October 12, while accompanying President William Ruto on his North Rift development tour.

“We are rolling out the e-Birth Notification System to eliminate bureaucracy and delays, and make birth registration more accessible to Kenyans. This is part of our broader plan to digitise government services and improve service delivery,” he said.

Immigration Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said the system will reach hospitals contracted by the Social Health Authority (SHA) within three months. He said the Interior Ministry has finished talks with the Ministry of Health on linking the civil registration system with hospital management systems.

“We already finalised our engagement with the Ministry of Health, and we shall be rolling it out across all our hospitals that benefit from the SHA. So everybody who benefits from SHA will be benefiting from the process of E-notification,” Kipsang said.

“Within the next three months, we shall be able to roll out this system across all our hospitals who benefit from SHA,” he added.

Murkomen also pointed to other reforms meant to cut the cost of getting documents, including the scrapping of fees for first-time national identity card applications, replacement of lost IDs and changes of personal particulars.

Birth registration is a key step in securing identity papers for children, with birth certificates needed for school enrolment and later for ID card applications. The announcement comes months after the government said Kenyans could apply for and download their birth certificates online.

Ruto’s North Rift tour began in Trans Nzoia on October 10 and will end with the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret on October 20.