Government Moves to Tackle Betting Menace Among Youth, PS Omollo Declares

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Principal Secretary for Interior, Dr. Raymond Omollo, has raised concerns over the alarming rise in betting addiction among Kenyan youth, likening it to drug and substance abuse. Speaking during a recent event, Dr. Omollo emphasized that the government is determined to clean up the betting sector and protect the future of the country’s young generation.

“We are losing a number of Kenyans, particularly the young ones, who have been hooked into betting,” Dr. Omollo stated. “We are working on cleaning that space, and we want to ask that we pay a lot of attention. Let’s support the government officers so that we can reign in on rogue businessmen and women who want to take advantage of our youth.”

He further warned that there is “no difference between those hooked into drugs and those trapped by betting and substance abuse,” underlining the severe social consequences if the issue remains unaddressed.

Dr. Omollo assured that the government is committed to working closely with all stakeholders to respond to the concerns raised by society. “We will work together to address the concerns so that we have a society that can develop,” he affirmed.

The government’s renewed crackdown on unregulated betting businesses signals a firm stance in protecting Kenyan youth and ensuring a healthier, more productive future generation.