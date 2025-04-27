Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Government Moves to Tackle Betting Menace Among Youth, PS Omollo Declares

By

Published

PS Interior, Dr. Raymond Omollo
PS Interior, Dr. Raymond Omollo

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Principal Secretary for Interior, Dr. Raymond Omollo, has raised concerns over the alarming rise in betting addiction among Kenyan youth, likening it to drug and substance abuse. Speaking during a recent event, Dr. Omollo emphasized that the government is determined to clean up the betting sector and protect the future of the country’s young generation.

“We are losing a number of Kenyans, particularly the young ones, who have been hooked into betting,” Dr. Omollo stated. “We are working on cleaning that space, and we want to ask that we pay a lot of attention. Let’s support the government officers so that we can reign in on rogue businessmen and women who want to take advantage of our youth.”

He further warned that there is “no difference between those hooked into drugs and those trapped by betting and substance abuse,” underlining the severe social consequences if the issue remains unaddressed.

Dr. Omollo assured that the government is committed to working closely with all stakeholders to respond to the concerns raised by society. “We will work together to address the concerns so that we have a society that can develop,” he affirmed.

The government’s renewed crackdown on unregulated betting businesses signals a firm stance in protecting Kenyan youth and ensuring a healthier, more productive future generation.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021