News

Government Orders All TV, Radio Stations To Stop Live Coverage of Protests

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has directed media houses to stop the live coverage of the ongoing June 25 protests.

In a letter sent to media houses on Wednesday, June 25, CA Director General David Mugonyi cited violations of Articles 33(2) and 34(1) of the Constitution, along with Section 461 of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.

The Authority warned that failure to comply with the directive would attract regulatory action in accordance with the law.

“The live coverage of the June 25th, 2025, demonstrations is contrary to Articles 33(2) and 34(1) of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 461 of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998,” read the letter in part.

“This is therefore to direct all television and radio stations to stop any live coverage of the demonstrations forthwith. Failure to abide by this directive will result in regulatory action as stipulated in the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.”

This comes amid widespread protests led by Gen Z demonstrators marking the anniversary of the June 25, 2024, anti-Finance Bill protest.

Thousands of protestors took to the streets on Wednesday morning  in Nairobi and several other towns across Kenya, calling for police accountability, justice for victims

The protests have been witnessed in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisii, Kajiado, Makueni, and Nyeri counties.

The youth also came out in the counties of Uasin Gishu, Embu, Machakos, and Nyandarua.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has condemned the CA’s move to order TV stations to stop live streming the protests.

“KHRC calls on media houses to ignore this unconstitutional directive by the Communications Authority of Kenya. We also encourage all protesters to document and share any instances of police brutality online, so that the abusers are held to account,” the Commisison stated.

Also Read: Keep Off Protected Areas – IG Kanja To Protesters

