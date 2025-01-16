Government Orders Social Media Companies Operating in Kenya To Open Physical Offices

The Ministry of Interior has directed all social media companies operating in Kenya to open physical offices.

In a statement on Thursday, January 16, the Ministry said the move will ensure responsibility and accountability in the face of rising disinformation, social media manipulation, and online abuse.

The decision was arrived following a meeting between Interior PS Raymond Omollo and stakeholders in the social media and telecommunication sectors.

“The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo held a consultative meeting with stakeholders in the telecommunication and social media sectors with a view to enhancing cyber security as well as responsible use of various social platforms and leveraging on technology to improve service delivery without curtailing free speech.

“Arrived at a consensus on the need to curb misuse of technology and social media, including harassment, hate speech and incitement to violence, including enhancing physical presence of key operators,” the statement read.

PS Omollo noted that strict compliance is expected, with telecom operators and platform owners being asked to take stronger action against online criminal activity.

This comes at a time when the government is facing a lot of criticism online while netizens creating AI images as protests against the Ruto-led government.

President Ruto has lamented the misuse of social media and called on the youth not to misuse the internet space.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen on January 10 threatened legal action against youth misusing social media.

“If we do not do that, we will not have a country. We want to bring order to our country,” he said.

“We want the church and politicians to support our president in his effort to bring order to the country.”

