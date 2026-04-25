Government Orders Uniform TVET Fees

The Ministry of Education has directed all Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions to strictly adhere to approved modular fee structures, setting the stage for a nationwide compliance crackdown beginning May 4, 2026.

The directive, issued through the State Department for TVET in a letter dated April 23, aligns with the ongoing implementation of the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) framework across the country. The ministry says the move is aimed at streamlining training costs while enhancing transparency and accountability in the sector.

“In light of the commencement of a new training session, the State Department will undertake a National Monitoring exercise on CBET Modular Curricula, which will commence on May 4, 2026,” the ministry stated.

According to the directive, the exercise will assess whether institutions – including national polytechnics, technical training institutes, institutes of science and technology, and vocational colleges, are complying with the prescribed fee structures and CBET requirements.

“The purpose of the exercise is to verify institutional compliance with CBET implementation requirements, including adherence to the approved modular training fee directives,” the statement added.

The ministry has warned institutions against deviating from the standardised fees introduced under recent reforms, signaling stricter enforcement in a sector that has faced complaints over inconsistent and, in some cases, inflated charges.

Beyond fee compliance, institution heads have been instructed to prepare and submit critical academic and administrative documents, including master timetables, learning plans, and assessment schedules. Monitoring teams will also require full access to training facilities, workshops, and learning resources to verify standards and infrastructure.

Officials noted that the inspection will further evaluate the effectiveness, integrity, and timeliness of assessment practices under the CBET system.

The directive comes amid broader reforms within the TVET sector aimed at improving the quality, relevance, and responsiveness of training to labour market demands. Central to these reforms is the shift from theory-heavy instruction to practical, skills-based learning, as well as the harmonisation of training costs across institutions.

The government has maintained that standardising fees and enforcing CBET guidelines will not only protect students from exploitation but also ensure uniformity and quality in skills development nationwide.

As the May 4 deadline approaches, institutions are now under pressure to align with the new requirements or risk regulatory action in what marks a significant step in tightening oversight of Kenya’s technical education sector.