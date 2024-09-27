Government Recalls Flamodip (Amlodipine) Tablets From All Pharmacies and Hospitals

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has recalled the Flamodip (Amlodipine) 5mg Tablets, Batch No. FLD303 that are manufactured by Medico Remedies Pvt Ltd.

In a statement on Friday, September 27, PPB CEO Fred Siyoi said the tablets were recalled due to a labeling error that failed to accurately reflect the drug’s content.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (“the Board”) has issued a recall for Flamodip (Amlodipine) 5mg Tablets, Batch No. FLD303, manufactured by Medico Remedies Pvt Ltd.

“The recall has been initiated due to a labeling error, where the product’s label does not accurately reflect its contents. The secondary packaging is labeled as Flamodip-5 (Amlodipinej, while the primary packaging is labeled as Flaminopril-5 (Enalapril),” read the statement in part.

The Board called on all Pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, and healthcare professionals to stop further distribution, sale, and issuing of the tablets.

Members of the public were also urged to stop the use of the product batch and return the product to their nearest healthcare facility or respective suppliers.

Further, PPB encouraged members of the public to promptly report any suspected cases of sub-standard medicines or adverse drug reactions to the nearest healthcare facility or the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

Flamodip(Amlodipine) is a blood pressure medication that works by relaxing the blood vessels so that blood can move through more easily without the heart not having to work as hard.

