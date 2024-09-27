Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Government Recalls Flamodip (Amlodipine) Tablets From All Pharmacies and Hospitals

By

Published

GMaBkeEXwAAPZqC

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has recalled the Flamodip (Amlodipine) 5mg Tablets, Batch No. FLD303 that are manufactured by Medico Remedies Pvt Ltd.

In a statement on Friday, September 27, PPB CEO Fred Siyoi said the tablets were recalled due to a labeling error that failed to accurately reflect the drug’s content.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (“the Board”) has issued a recall for Flamodip (Amlodipine) 5mg Tablets, Batch No. FLD303, manufactured by Medico Remedies Pvt Ltd.

“The recall has been initiated due to a labeling error, where the product’s label does not accurately reflect its contents. The secondary packaging is labeled as Flamodip-5 (Amlodipinej, while the primary packaging is labeled as Flaminopril-5 (Enalapril),” read the statement in part.

Screenshot 2024 09 27 184258

The Board called on all Pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, and healthcare professionals to stop further distribution, sale, and issuing of the tablets.

Members of the public were also urged to stop the use of the product batch and return the product to their nearest healthcare facility or respective suppliers.

Further, PPB encouraged members of the public to promptly report any suspected cases of sub-standard medicines or adverse drug reactions to the nearest healthcare facility or the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

Flamodip(Amlodipine) is a blood pressure medication that works by relaxing the blood vessels so that blood can move through more easily without the heart not having to work as hard.

Also Read: Pharmacy and Poisons Board Warns Kenyans Against Using Ozempic Pens

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020