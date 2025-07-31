Connect with us

News

Government Reduces University fees

F32Y5q9bEAAd15Z 1723875040

File image of PS Beatrice Inyangala

The Ministry of Education has announced the reduction of fees payable for programmes in all public Kenyan universities.

In a memo issued by Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala, the new directive takes effect on September 1, 2025.

PS Inyanagla noted that the decision followed extensive consultations with students, the public and other stakeholders in the education sector.

“Following extensive consultations with the public, students, and higher education stakeholders, the Government of Kenya is pleased to announce a landmark rationalization of public university fees based on the Student-Centred Funding Model.

“In direct response to concerns raised by students and their families, the Government has lowered fees payable by students across all academic programmes,” read the memo in part.

The Higher Education PS directed all public universities to update their admissions and finance portals to reflect the revised fees of academic programs.

“Public universities are hereby directed to adopt the new fee schedule, effective 1st September, 2025, for first-year as well as continuing students. All public universities are further directed to update their admissions and finance portals to reflect the revised fees of academic programs,” Inyangala stated.

The government emphasized that the cost of education will continue to be met through a combination of tuition fees, scholarships, and student loans, depending on individual need.

Under the revised structure, Programmes like Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary medicine, and Pharmacy will cost a minimum of Sh12,343 and a maximum of Sh75,000 per semester.

Screenshot 2025 07 31 112047 Screenshot 2025 07 31 112036

