Government Releases Sh3.2 Billion For Inua Jamii Programme

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has released Sh3.2 billion for the Inua Jamii Programme for June.

In a statement on Monday, July 1, Joseph Motari, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs said the Ministry disbursed the funds on Friday, June 28, 2024

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection on Friday, 28th June 2024 released Kshs. Three Billion, Two Hundred and Fifteen Million, Nine hundred and Ninety-Two Thousand shillings, (Kshs. 3,215,992,000) for June 2024 payment to beneficiaries enrolled in the Inua Jamii programme,” read the statement in part.

PS Motari noted that the Labour Ministry has onboarded 570,263 new beneficiaries, bringing the total number of beneficiaries in the June payroll to 1,607,996 up from 1,037,733 in May 2024.

According to the Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs PS, the increase in the beneficiaries is in line with President William Ruto’s directive to upscale the programme to have 2.5 million people.

“This follows His Excellency President Dr. William Ruto’s directive last year to upscale the programme to 2.5M beneficiaries which will be done in phases,” PS Motari added.

He mentioned that the Inua Jamii payment will be distributed from Wednesday, July 3 2024, through their bank accounts.

The Inua Jamii programme is a government cash transfer initiative that supports the most vulnerable members of the community.

The programme includes Cash Transfers for Orphans and Vulnerable Children, Older Persons Cash Transfer, Persons with Severe Disabilities Cash Transfer and the Hunger Safety Net Programme.

The Programme provides them with a stipend to cushion them from poverty, and hunger and improve their lives.

Also Read: I Have No Blood On My Hands- President Ruto Addresses Protests Deaths