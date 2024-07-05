Government Suspends Recruitment Of Civil Servants

The Ministry of Public Service has suspended all ongoing recruitment of civil servants by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Public Service CS Moses Kuria in a letter to the PSC chairperson Anthony Muchiri said the move is critical in controlling runaway recurrent expenditure and aligns with ongoing austerity measures across government.

Kuria noted that the government would conduct an audit and clean up all the public payrolls.

“In view of expected budget cuts in the ongoing budget rationalization, therefore, I urge you to halt any new recruitment and any that is ongoing and has not been concluded. During the suspension of employment, the government will conduct an audit and clean all public payrolls,” Kuria stated.

He directed PSC to halt new and ongoing recruitment, including ongoing interviews for shortlisted candidates in public service.

Kuria mentioned that the government would form a tripartite committee consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management, the Ministry of National Treasury and Economic Planning, and the Public Service Commission to evaluate the ongoing recruitment initiatives to ensure compliance with reducing the public wage bill directive.

According to the Public Service CS, the current expenditure on salaries, allowances, and benefits for public servants exceeds sustainable levels, placing undue strain on our national finances and hindering our ability to allocate resources towards essential national priorities.

This comes days after President Ruto ordered the National Treasury to review the gazette notice issued by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) recommending an increase in the salaries of state officers.

President Ruto emphasized that the executive and all arms of government should live within their means in light of the Finance Bill, 2024 withdrawal.

Also Read: Moses Kuria: Mt Kenya Invested In Kenya Kwanza, We Are Not Ready To Leave