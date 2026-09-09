Government Tightens Controls at JKIA to Boost Operational Efficiency

The Ministry of Interior has announced a series of measures to tighten controls and improve operational efficiency at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on Wednesday, September 9, the Ministry said the measures are aimed at improving passenger processing, strengthening information sharing, and enhancing the overall management of airport operations.

“The government has moved to tighten controls and enhance operational efficiency at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), with a range of measures being implemented to improve passenger processing and overall airport operations,” read the statement.

Among the measures being implemented is the deployment of the Automatic Terminal Information Service (ATIS), which is expected to improve the identification and management of arriving and departing flights, both domestic and international.

Under the optimisation plan, terminals will also accommodate a centralised system for airline check-in and passenger screening, alongside clear designations primarily for arrivals and departures.

The Interior Ministry also said the government is advancing the implementation of the Advanced Passenger Registration (APR) system to enhance information sharing and operational situational awareness. The associated data-control facilities are expected to become operational within the next month.

The measures form part of the broader KSh154.2 billion JKIA modernisation programme, which seeks to expand the airport’s capacity, improve operational efficiency and strengthen Kenya’s position as a leading aviation hub in the region.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has also begun strict enforcement of baggage-handling procedures at the airport.

Airlines are required to ensure that baggage is properly identified and processed either as passenger luggage or cargo, depending on its classification.

“Passengers travelling to Nairobi have also been advised against attaching their luggage to that of other passengers. Any such baggage found at the airport will be returned at the passenger’s own cost,” the statement said.

Passengers travelling to Nairobi have been advised against attaching their luggage to that of other passengers. Any such baggage found at the airport will be returned at the passenger’s own cost.

Similarly, cargo must be processed through designated terminals and in accordance with established procedures.

Airlines found facilitating the movement of cargo outside the authorised channels will face regulatory action, including suspension where applicable.

The ministry said the measures are intended to curb irregular baggage-handling practices, including the transportation of luggage beyond permissible passenger baggage limits and violations of aviation safety and baggage-sizing guidelines issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).