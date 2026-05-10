Government Warns Kenyans Against Fake NYOTA Ksh25,000 Disbursement Notice

The government has dismissed as fake a viral notice circulating on social media claiming that beneficiaries of the NYOTA programme would begin receiving Ksh25,000 start-up capital from Monday, May 11.

In a statement issued on Sunday, MSMEs Development Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni clarified that the document making rounds online did not originate from the government and urged Kenyans to ignore it.

The fake notice, which carried the branding of the Ministry of Co-operatives and MSMEs Development and the NYOTA logo, alleged that beneficiaries had successfully completed mandatory classroom business training and that phase two disbursement of funds would commence immediately.

However, the government moved swiftly to distance itself from the claims, warning beneficiaries against relying on unofficial communication channels.

“Ignore such purported ‘updates’ circulating on NYOTA start-up capital disbursement. We shall communicate officially in the coming days on when the disbursement will take place,” Mang’eni said.

The Principal Secretary further encouraged beneficiaries under the NYOTA business support programme to remain focused on building and strengthening their businesses as they await formal communication from the government.

“In the meantime, we encourage our NYOTA business support beneficiaries to continue building their businesses and sharing their success stories,” she added.

The clarification comes amid heightened public interest surrounding the NYOTA programme, a five-year World Bank-funded initiative aimed at empowering young Kenyans through entrepreneurship support, business training and employment opportunities.

According to government data, more than 101,000 young people across the country have already benefited from the programme during the first nationwide rollout. Under the initiative, each beneficiary receives Ksh22,000 in direct business support and Ksh3,000 in savings through the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Haba Haba Scheme.

The latest confusion follows recent government directives requiring On-the-Job Experience (OJE) beneficiaries in 14 counties to revise their skill selections through the *254# mobile code platform. The affected counties include Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Kisumu, Migori, Siaya and Vihiga.

Authorities said the skill revision process is intended to align trainees with market-relevant opportunities and improve long-term employability outcomes.

Meanwhile, the ministry noted that official updates regarding future NYOTA disbursements and programme timelines will only be communicated through verified government platforms.

The government has also urged the public to remain vigilant against misinformation and fake notices designed to mislead beneficiaries of national empowerment programmes.