Governor Alfred Mutua On The Run As Police Issues Warrant Of His Arrest Over Senate Summons
The County Public Accounts and Investments Committee on Monday issued an arrest warrant for Dr Mutua after he failed to appear before it for the third time to respond to county financial accounts for three financial years.
The committee wants IG Mutyambai to effect the arrest and present the governor before the committee in the next seven days.
Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) have been summoned to appear before the Kajwang committee to respond to audit queries and petitions raised by both the Auditor-General and locals.
However, the committee was forced to cancel Monday’s session after the Machakos County Assembly said it will not be available to host the intended Senate PAIC sittings because it is on recess.
In a letter seen by the Nation, Assembly Clerk Felix Mbiuki said he was only notified by telephone of the planned sittings in their chambers but MCAs and staff are also participating in the County Assemblies Sports Association (CASA) national games in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.
Separately, Governor Mutua said he is ready to appear before the Senate PAIC but asked Mr Kajwang to stop politicising the committee’s oversight role and approach issues objectively and within the known rules of procedure.
Dr Mutua maintained that Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka has a personal interest which he is allegedly pursuing through the committee.
“In accordance with Senate Standing Order Number 198, we reiterate our contention that Senator Kabaka not to sit during our appearance because of conflict of interest,” the governor said in a letter to the clerk of the Senate dated September 26.
“That the said senator was a member of Machakos County executive [and] his oversight on matters he may have participated [in] as county attorney constitutes an obvious conflict,” Dr Mutua added.
